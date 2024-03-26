Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: France

Based on data from the anti-corruption strategy that expired in 2022– the National Multi-Year Plan to Fight Corruption (2020-2022) – France established strategic objectives to mitigate public integrity risks in many areas, including human resource management, public financial management, public procurement, fraud, and internal control and internal audit. Although the strategy was based on an assessment of existing public integrity risks, it did not include a situation analysis, outcome indicators for public integrity objectives or target values set for all outcome-level indicators. The Anti-Corruption Agency held a central coordination function and was responsible for coordinating the implementation, monitoring, reporting, and evaluation of the action plan. While the National Multi-Year Plan to Fight Corruption 2020-2022 included a list of actions for each priority, the inter-ministerial anti-fraud coordination mission had no operationalised action plan.

However, as of March 2024, France is currently developing a new anti-corruption strategy, the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2024-2027.