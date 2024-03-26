Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Finland

Finland’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2021-2023 has the aim of intensifying the fight against corruption in the short term, and in the long term to build a society where attempted corruption is not successful. The strategy also foresees the development of a situation analysis to identify existing public integrity risks. In terms of institutions, the Ministry of Justice oversees the planning and coordination of anti-corruption activities. The preparation and steering group appointed by the Ministry of Justice guides and coordinates the implementation of the Strategy and the associated Action Plan. It reports on the progress of the measures to the Ministerial Working Group on Internal Security and Strengthening the Rule of Law.
The country has an independent body for overseeing political finance and the lobbying register (National Audit Office of Finland) and a central government unit for open data policy (Ministry of Finance). However, there is no central government function for public information issues and no central harmonisation unit responsible for internal audit and internal control.