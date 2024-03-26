Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Finland

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which include internal control and internal audit, Finland fulfils 60% of criteria for regulations but only 5% for practice, compared to the OECD average of 67% and 33%, respectively. The regulations include guidelines on fraud and corruption prevention and define managerial responsibility regarding the implementation of internal audit and control. Finland has also published standards of conduct and ethical behaviour for ministers, members of parliament, civil servants and other political appointees. Its risk management framework, based on the ISO 3100 standard, explicitly addresses public integrity risks and includes the preparation of entity-wide risk register in each public body. Despite these regulations, there is an implementation gap, showing a lack of consistency and harmonisation across ministries and agencies. There is no central harmonisation unit developing internal audit and internal control systems, as Finland’s regulations assign agencies and ministries with the responsibility to develop their individual systems.

Finland’s implementation rate of internal audit recommendations (80%) and public organisations covered by internal audit regulations (100%) are above the OECD average. However, the regulations on internal audit do not specify the operational arrangements for internal audit and instead allow management in each public body to determine whether or not to introduce internal audit. There are no published standards directly aimed at the conduct and ethical behaviour of internal auditors. In practice, while all organisations sampled have an audit charter in place less than half conducted external quality assurance of the internal audit function and there is no certification scheme for internal audit professionals operating at the national level.