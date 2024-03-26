Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Iceland

Iceland has no unified anti-corruption strategy. Rather than having one central government body responsible for mitigating integrity risks in the public sector, Iceland has different institutions responsible for mitigating public integrity risks in their corresponding fields.

The Act on Protection Against Conflicts-of-Interest in Iceland’s Cabinet regulates lobbying activities, and the Prime Minister’s Office oversees transparency of lobbying activities in addition to collecting and publishing interest declarations for members of the Government. The National Audit Office has the mandate to oversee the financing of political parties and election campaigns and is an independent body with financial accountability to the parliament (Alþingi). Additionally, the Information Committee is the independent body ruling on requests for access and reuse of public information, while the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation is responsible for open data policy.