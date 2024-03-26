Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Australia

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which includes internal control and internal audit, Australia fulfils 48% of criteria for regulations and 19% for practice, compared to the OECD average of 67% and 33%, respectively.

Australia’s internal control regulations define and establish internal control and internal audit according to international standards. The risk management framework explicitly addresses public integrity risks and delegates the responsibility for risk assessments to management. Despite these strong regulations, there is no central function for developing internal control systems and a low usage of integrity risk management in budget organisations in practice.

While Australia has implemented some internal audit and risk-based measures in practice, it has no regulatory safeguards in place for internal audit. For example, there are no specifications of operational arrangements for internal audit, no standards focusing specifically on internal auditors and their work and no required external assessments of internal audit activity. Additionally, Australia has no available data on how many public organisations were internally audited or the implementation rate for internal audit recommendations.