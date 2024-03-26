Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Australia

Australia has a strategic framework to mitigate corruption risks and strengthen public integrity. The Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 promotes integrity and accountability in the Australian public sector by providing rules, standards and principles. Additionally, the Commonwealth Fraud Control Framework 2017 contains provisions to mitigate public integrity risks in public financial management and reduce fraud and other types of corruption across the public sector. The Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013 aims to mitigate public integrity risks in internal control and risk management.
In terms of institutions, Australia has an independent anti-corruption body (National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which operates under the National Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2022, and an independent body responsible for open data (Office of the National Data Commissioner). The Attorney-General’s Department oversees lobbying at the federal level, and lobbying frameworks are also applicable and overseen by local bodies at sub-national level. There is no central harmonisation unit for internal control and internal audit.