Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Lithuania

The National Anti-Corruption Agenda (2022-2033) was adopted at the central government level. The strategy identifies one major objective: to create a corruption-resilient environment in the public and private sectors. Beneath this objective there are three sub-objectives: 1) Strengthen anti-corruption attitudes and develop anti-corruption competences; 2) Achieve sustainable political, managerial, administrative and financial solutions resistant to undue influence, as well as quality public and administrative services; 3) Achieve effective control of corruption and the impartial, objective administration of justice and the rule of law. Subsequently, the strategic framework identifies several progress targets.

The Special Investigation Service is the central independent body responsible for implementing the strategy, while the Central Electoral Commission (hereinafter VTEK) monitors political finance, lobbying and conflict-of-interest. Lithuania has an entity responsible for open data policy (Information Society Development Committee) and a central harmonisation unit for internal control and audit within the Ministry of Finance.