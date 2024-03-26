Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: United Kingdom

The UK Anti-Corruption Strategy (2017-2022) was published in December 2017, with the aim of establishing a long-term framework to guide government efforts in tackling corruption. The strategy outlined six priorities: (i) reduce the insider threat in high-risk domestic sectors such as borders and ports, (ii) strengthen the integrity of the UK as an international financial centre, (iii) promote integrity across the public and private sectors, (iv) reduce corruption in public procurement and grants, (v) improve the business environment globally, (vi) work with other countries to combat corruption. The UK is currently developing a successor anti-corruption strategy.

In terms of institutions, the Propriety and Ethics Team in the Cabinet Office is responsible for integrity standards in central government, including the management of Ministers’ and Special Advisers’ private interests. Civil servants’ private interests are managed within departments. The Joint Anti-Corruption Unit oversees implementation of the Anti-Corruption Strategy. The Electoral Commission is the independent body that oversees elections and regulates political finance, and the independent Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists oversees transparency and conduct in lobbying. The Government Internal Audit Agency is responsible for internal audit in central government. The independent Information Commissioner is responsible for overseeing access to public information. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is responsible for MPs’ conduct, through monitoring the operation of the House of Commons Code of Conduct and Registers of Interest. The House of Lords Commissioners for Standards are responsible for the independent and impartial investigation of alleged breaches of the House of Lords Code of Conduct.