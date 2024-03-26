Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Czechia

As measured against OECD standards on conflict of interest, Czechia fulfils 100% of criteria for regulations and 44% for practice, compared to the OECD average of 76% and 40%, respectively. Regulations comprehensively define conflict-of-interest situations for various levels of government and include proportional sanctions for breaches of conflict-of-interest provisions. They require interest declarations at the beginning, annually and at the end of public employment from members of Government, parliament, and highest bodies of the judiciary as well as for public employees in a high-risk position. The Submission rate of interest declarations is close to 100% for members of Government, parliament and the judiciary.

However, only 8.6% and 5.6% of declarations filed during 2021 and 2020, respectively, were verified by the responsible authority. The Conflict-of-Interests and Anti-Corruption Department of the Ministry of Justice, which is responsible for the implementation of the Act on Conflict of Interest, does not have the power to issue sanctions for non-compliance, as individual local authorities are in charge of issuing administrative penalties.