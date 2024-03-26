Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Czechia

Czechia has adopted the Government Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2023-2026 which covers four priority areas: 1) an independent executive; 2) transparency and open access to information; 3) economical management of state property; 4) and civil society development. The Strategy is complemented by the Government’s Action Plan to Fight Corruption for 2023-2024 which provides specific measures for each of the priority areas.
The Conflict of Interests and Anti-Corruption Department of the Ministry of Justice is the central body responsible for coordinating the implementation of the Government’s Anti-Corruption Action Plan, whistleblower protection and supervising conflict-of-interest situations. Czechia has a central government body responsible for harmonising internal control and internal audit (Ministry of Finance) as well as a supervisory body for open data policy (Office of the Chief Government Architect, within the Ministry of the Interior), public information (Office for Personal Data Protection) and an independent body for political finance (Office for the Supervision of the Finances of Political Parties and Political Movements). However, there are no central government bodies responsible for overseeing transparency of lobbying activities.