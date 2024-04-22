This report analyses the legislative and institutional framework in France relating to the transparency and integrity of foreign influence activities. It identifies concrete policy measures adapted to the French context to make foreign influence activities more transparent, and to discourage foreign interference attempts that are made notably through opaque lobbying and influence activities. It also ensures that the risk of foreign interference is better taken into account when public officials move between the public and private sectors.
Strengthening the Transparency and Integrity of Foreign Influence Activities in France
A Tool for Tackling Foreign Interference Risks
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
6 May 2024
-
-
3 May 2024