Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024

A lack of effective monitoring and data collection makes it impossible for countries to know whether their policies and processes actually mitigate corruption risk and improve integrity in practice. It also prevents businesses and citizens from accessing useful information about governments’ efforts to curb corruption. And yet, only 12 OECD countries collect data on whether recommendations by internal auditors are followed by public organisations. Similarly, countries are not adequately tracking submissions of required interest declarations. And only nine countries track what jobs senior office holders take upon leaving public office, potentially exposing them to conflicts of interest. Although the OECD Public Integrity Indicators are addressing this data gap, strengthening national data collection efforts is crucial.