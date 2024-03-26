Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024

In recent years, OECD countries have strengthened their anti-corruption and integrity frameworks. However, according to OECD criteria, in key areas countries’ monitoring and implementation of integrity measures need improvement, meaning that countries are not mitigating corruption risks as well as they could. Countries must take steps to address these data and implementation gaps. They also need to update and upgrade their integrity frameworks in the face of evolving corruption risks, related to the green transition, AI and foreign interference, to support economic growth, democratic governance and the public interest.
Key findings:
- Integrity frameworks can be better implemented
- Countries are not collecting and disclosing enough data to support implementation of their integrity frameworks
- Integrity frameworks are outdated and vulnerable to emerging corruption risks
- What can governments do?