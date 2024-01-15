Skip to main content
Transforming education in Indonesia

Examining the landscape of current reforms
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ff8d407-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
OECD (2024), “Transforming education in Indonesia: Examining the landscape of current reforms”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 88, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ff8d407-en.
