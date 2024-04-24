The choice and diversity of upper secondary education create great potential to respond to the needs of Indigenous learners, and high stakes at this level make it critical to promote learners' success. Having historically been marginalized in educational settings around the world, it is essential that Indigenous students receive a supportive environment and the resources to succeed at this level. This policy brief provides reflections on the topic of supporting Indigenous learners in upper secondary education from a Peer Learning Discussion hosted by the OECD’s Above and Beyond: Transitions in Upper Secondary Education project. In December 2021, the project organised an informal discussion with participants from New Zealand and two provinces in Canada (Alberta and Manitoba), focusing on the systems’ experiences of supporting Indigenous learners at this level. This policy brief presents a summary of insights shared during this informal discussion, as well as background on the issues participants raised.
Supporting Indigenous Learners in Upper Secondary Education
Background and reflections from peer learning discussion
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024