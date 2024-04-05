Skip to main content
Yes Minister, Yes Evidence

Structures and skills for better evidence use in education policy
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6f97bcda-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Edited by OCDE
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Yes Minister, Yes Evidence: Structures and skills for better evidence use in education policy”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f97bcda-en.
