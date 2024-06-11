Economic and social integration of migrants

Among foreign-born people who have resided in their host-country for more than 10 years, over half now hold the nationality of that country. The share is higher in countries where a large part of the foreign-born population belongs to national minorities who enjoy automatic or streamlined access to citizenship, as well as in OECD countries that were historically settled through immigration. Acquisition of citizenship is also usually more widespread among the foreign-born from developing countries. In most countries, immigrants from Africa and Asia are the groups with the highest number of citizens. However, immigrants from the same region as the host country are less likely to take up nationality.