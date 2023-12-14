Based on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, health systems face three major groups of vulnerabilities when exposed to shocks. Health systems were under-prepared, under-staffed and suffered from under-investment before COVID-19, limiting effective responses to the pandemic and entrenching pre-existing health inequities. Even during the peak of the pandemic response, spending on prevention measures only reached 5% of total health spending, up from about 3% beforehand. Ensuring sufficient funding and resourcing is in place ahead of any future health emergency is key to boosting the long-term resilience of health systems.
Health system resilience
Health system resilience is the capacity of health systems to proactively foresee, absorb, recover from, and adapt to shocks such as pandemics, climate change, geopolitical conflicts, and cyberthreats. As countries recover from COVID-19, bolstering the overall capacity of health systems is more critical than ever. Health system resilience must be prioritised as one of the key objectives for high-performing health systems.