Health system resilience

The health sector is intricately linked to the rest of society, and therefore a whole-of-society response is needed when addressing large shocks. Building trust in institutions is key to this approach.

Misinformation and disinformation have the potential to undermine trust in institutions, and therefore undermine societal responses to crises. It is critical to actively counter this while promoting legitimate and transparent decision making.

Involving stakeholders early and communicating the evidence behind decisions is important to legitimacy. This is especially true when crisis responses involve measures that restrict people’s freedom and changing expected healthcare standards. In these circumstances, leadership at the highest level is required for rapid decision making in the face of uncertainty.