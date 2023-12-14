Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Health system resilience

Health system resilience is the capacity of health systems to proactively foresee, absorb, recover from, and adapt to shocks such as pandemics, climate change, geopolitical conflicts, and cyberthreats. As countries recover from COVID-19, bolstering the overall capacity of health systems is more critical than ever. Health system resilience must be prioritised as one of the key objectives for high-performing health systems.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top