Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing public trust in COVID-19 vaccination: The role of governments

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eae0ec5a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Enhancing public trust in COVID-19 vaccination: The role of governments”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eae0ec5a-en.
Go to top