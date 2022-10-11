Small island developing states (SIDS) have been acutely affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paper takes a broader perspective to explore how the revenue effects of this crisis in SIDS are connected to their unique financing and development challenges. It also suggests how SIDS governments and development co-operation providers can better partner together to strengthen mobilisation of domestic revenues – in particular tax revenues – in the recovery post-COVID-19.
Recovering from COVID-19: How to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation in small island developing states
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
