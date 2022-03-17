Skip to main content
The unequal impact of COVID-19: A spotlight on frontline workers, migrants and racial/ethnic minorities

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f36e931e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “The unequal impact of COVID-19: A spotlight on frontline workers, migrants and racial/ethnic minorities”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f36e931e-en.
