Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Assessing environmental impact of measures in the OECD Green Recovery Database

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3f7e2670-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Assessing environmental impact of measures in the OECD Green Recovery Database”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3f7e2670-en.
Go to top