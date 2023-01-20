The use of telemedicine, or remote clinical consultations, was limited in most OECD countries before the COVID-19 pandemic, held back by regulatory barriers and hesitancy from patients and providers. In early 2020, as COVID-19 massively disrupted in-person care, governments moved quickly to promote the use of telemedicine. The number of teleconsultations skyrocketed, playing a vital role in maintaining access to care, but only partly offsetting reductions in in-person care. This brief describes how governments scaled up remote care during the pandemic and explores the impact that this massive shift to remote care has had on health care system performance.
The future of telemedicine after COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
