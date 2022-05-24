This report presents new data on, and a comprehensive, cross-sectoral analysis of Cabo Verde's ocean economy. It examines economic and sustainability trends, assesses the country’s ocean governance architecture, and explores policies and financing instruments for a more sustainable ocean economy. In light of the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, the report suggests that Official Development Assistance and other innovative financing mechanisms be maximised to make the ocean a driver for a resilient and inclusive recovery.
Sustainable Ocean Economy Country Diagnostics of Cabo Verde
OECD Development Perspectives