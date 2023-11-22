This paper examines how the loss of biodiversity – and of the ecosystem services it provides – affects the various dimensions of fragility, amplifying existing risks and diminishing coping capacity in fragile contexts. It calls on all stakeholders in development co-operation to align (i) efforts to manage natural resources in a sustainable manner, (ii) measures protecting and restoring biodiversity, and (iii) actions addressing the causes of multidimensional fragility.
Biodiversity and Fragility
A perspective on fragile contexts
OECD Development Perspectives