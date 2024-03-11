How to make them work in developing countries, and how donors can help

This report provides an overview of developments, challenges and opportunities in the new sustainability linked bond market, with a spotlight on public sector issuances in the wake of the first two sovereigns entering this space in 2022. Building on insights from extensive consultations with experts and stakeholders as well as data provided by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange via the LGX DataHub, the report highlights how tailored and well-timed donor engagement can facilitate market growth. It outlines six constraints that are preventing this market from reaching scale in developing countries and corresponding ways that donor support can help overcome these.