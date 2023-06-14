Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds in Developing Countries

This report provides an overview of the engagement of development co-operation providers in support of the green, social and sustainability (GSS) bond market in developing countries. Based on extensive consultations with stakeholders as well as data provided by the Luxembourg stock exchange via the LGX DataHub, the report explores how donor institutions can collectively support GSS bond issuances in developing countries, while also strengthening impact and the quality of associated reporting and measurement. It highlights five major policy areas in which donors can support the growth of the GSS bond market: Investment, Insurance, (Market)-Infrastructure, Issuance and Impact. For these, the report presents detailed recommendations as well as provides three over-arching recommendations for increased donor co-ordination.