This report provides an overview of the engagement of development co-operation providers in support of the green, social and sustainability (GSS) bond market in developing countries. Based on extensive consultations with stakeholders as well as data provided by the Luxembourg stock exchange via the LGX DataHub, the report explores how donor institutions can collectively support GSS bond issuances in developing countries, while also strengthening impact and the quality of associated reporting and measurement. It highlights five major policy areas in which donors can support the growth of the GSS bond market: Investment, Insurance, (Market)-Infrastructure, Issuance and Impact. For these, the report presents detailed recommendations as well as provides three over-arching recommendations for increased donor co-ordination.
Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds in Developing Countries
The case for increased donor co-ordination
Working paper
OECD Development Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper3 December 2023
-
22 November 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
-
22 November 2023
-
14 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
Working paper2 October 2023
Related publications
-
13 December 2023
-
7 September 2023
-
19 January 2023
-
Working paper22 June 2022
-
8 March 2022
-
Working paper18 October 2021
-
Working paper10 September 2021
-
Working paper6 August 2021