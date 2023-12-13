Sweden’s guarantee instrument: mobilising capital for sustainable development

Financing the Sustainable Development Goals is a tremendous challenge and will only be achievable by leveraging private sector finance. In developing countries, many enterprises struggle to access financing. This can be due to a variety of factors: lack of a financial track record, lack of security for a loan, or challenging country circumstances, such as conflict or instability. Guarantees can encourage banks and investors to invest in these companies despite these risks, by ensuring that part of any debt instrument losses will be paid back.

Guarantees are important blended finance instruments and have cumulatively mobilised more private finance for sustainable development than any other leveraging mechanism between 2012 and 2020. However, using guarantees for development can be challenging for various reasons. For example, guarantees are complex to structure; there is a lack of familiarity, expertise and capacity within development institutions for using these instruments; and it can be difficult to adequately measure and demonstrate their development impact.