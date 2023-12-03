Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Biodiversity and Development Finance 2015-2021

Progress towards Target 19 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6d43b54d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Biodiversity and Development Finance 2015-2021: Progress towards Target 19 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6d43b54d-en.
Go to top