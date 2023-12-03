Biodiversity and Development Finance 2015-2021

This report provides an overview of the main trends of annual development finance with biodiversity-related objectives for the period 2015 to 2021, from a range of sources: bilateral Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members and non-DAC members, South-South and triangular co-operation providers, multilateral development banks (MDBs) and other multilateral institutions, private finance mobilised by development finance, and private philanthropy. The estimates are based on OECD statistical data, capturing both official development assistance (ODA) and non-concessional development finance. It includes breakdowns by biodiversity-related providers, sectors, financial instruments, recipient country groupings, and on the biodiversity and climate change nexus. These elements can help DAC members and other stakeholders to step up and target their biodiversity-related investments, notably to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework under the Convention on Biological Diversity and track progress against its Target 19(a) on resources mobilisation. The findings in this report draw from the OECD publication A Decade of Development Finance for Biodiversity: 2011-2020.