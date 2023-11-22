Development finance for climate and environment-related fragility

Climate-related development finance to fragile contexts has increased from both members of the Development Assistance Committee and multilateral providers. However, fragile contexts – and extremely fragile contexts in particular – remain under-served by climate-related development finance relative to other developing countries. In fragile contexts it can be hard to prioritise action on climate and environmental fragility, and difficult to access the financing necessary to do so. Providers can help address the underlying policy, financial and structural challenges, in order to better tailor climate-related development finance to the needs of fragile contexts.