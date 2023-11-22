Skip to main content
Development finance for climate and environment-related fragility

Cooling the hotspots
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0db04331-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Development finance for climate and environment-related fragility: Cooling the hotspots”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0db04331-en.
