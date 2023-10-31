This paper presents a preliminary overview of OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members’ policy frameworks and financing efforts to address the challenges at the intersection of climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss and gender inequality. It reviews existing research and evidence and explores knowledge gaps in this field. It aims to establish a baseline and to foster exchange that can help DAC members tackle these issues in a more effective and holistic manner.
The Gender Equality and Environment Intersection
An overview of development co-operation frameworks and financing
OECD Development Perspectives