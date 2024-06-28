This Toolkit synthesises learning and examples gathered from Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members and partners, including their work through international fora such as the OECD, as well as additional research. It aims to support DAC members and partners in deepening their work and accelerate progress on any number of topics contained within the DAC Recommendation’s six pillars. Progress in Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (SEAH) prevention and response can be very incremental and difficult to measure, in part because it relies on addressing the many underlying factors that support the perpetuation of SEAH, such as cultural and social norms, as well as power dynamics. This Toolkit aims to support progress by DAC members on both technical and political levels, as well as support their coordination efforts with their partners to work towards long-term, sustainable change.
Toolkit to Support Implementation of the OECD DAC Recommendation on Ending Sexual Exploitation Abuse and Harassment
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
-
-
9 May 2023
-
18 June 2021
-
31 May 2021
-
21 May 2021
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Report18 July 2023
-
-
-
5 September 2022
-
Report20 July 2022
-
24 June 2022