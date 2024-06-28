Gender and development​

Southeast Asian countries exhibit extremely large differences between maternity and paternity leave. All of them mandate paid maternity leave and seven out of 11 comply with the minimum maternity leave period of 14 weeks recommended by the International Labor Organization (ILO). However, just five of them mandate the full payment of benefits for all 14 weeks. Yet, evidence from Viet Nam underscores that the extension of the duration of maternity leave in 2012 did not increase the gender employment gap, but helped narrow the gender gap in the formal sector for women of reproductive age. Moreover, four countries do not mandate any paid paternity or parental leave available to fathers. In countries that do, the legislation establishes leave periods for fathers that are significantly shorter than for mothers, ranging from less than seven days to two weeks in the best case.