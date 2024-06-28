Skip to main content
Gender and development​

Gender equality is not only a human right – it is a powerful lever for strong, green and inclusive economic development. Economies are more resilient and productive when they reduce gender inequalities, strengthen women’s rights, and support their equal participation in all spheres of life. The OECD's  work on gender and development informs policy making in countries all over the world and action by OECD providers of development co-operation, measures progress toward equality, and advocates for greater impact. 

