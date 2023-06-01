Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Applying a Human Rights and Gender Equality Lens to the OECD Evaluation Criteria

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9aaf2f98-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Applying a Human Rights and Gender Equality Lens to the OECD Evaluation Criteria, Best Practices in Development Co-operation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9aaf2f98-en.
Go to top