Applying a Human Rights and Gender Equality Lens to the OECD Evaluation Criteria

This publication responds to the need for practical guidance for evaluators, evaluation managers, and programme staff to incorporate a human rights and gender equality lens into the six OECD evaluation criteria: relevance, coherence, effectiveness, efficiency, impact, and sustainability.

It aims to support evaluators and evaluation managers in the design, management and delivery of credible and useful evaluations that assess whether and how interventions contribute to realising human rights and gender equality – both, interventions with explicit human rights related objectives and those without. It also provides broader guidance to programme staff in applying the six criteria with a human rights and gender equality lens at the outset of an intervention and addresses the main considerations and challenges in doing so.