Enabling effective, joint donor responses to corruption is a complex task that requires careful management of potential tensions and trade-offs. This guidance helpsdevelopment agencies and their staff operating in countries that receive official development assistance (ODA) to formulate co-ordinated responses to allegations of significant corruption. It provides a set of illustrative questions to facilitate joint donor responses in the immediate aftermath of incidents of corruption, so as to prevent slow, contradictory or ill-informed reactions. It serves as a practical tool for implementing the OECD Council Recommendation for Development Co-operation Actors on Managing the Risk of Corruption.
Rapid Reactions to Corruption
Co-ordinating Donor Responses
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Abstract
