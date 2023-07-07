Skip to main content
Investigative journalism and fiscal transparency

Catalysts for addressing corruption in oil-producing developing countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ed198202-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Investigative journalism and fiscal transparency: Catalysts for addressing corruption in oil-producing developing countries”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ed198202-en.
