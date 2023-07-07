Investigative journalism and fiscal transparency

This paper looks at the contribution of two different initiatives in the fight against corruption in oil-rich developing countries, analysing these in turn and reflecting on ways of enhancing their efficacy and maximising synergies. The role of investigative journalism on the one hand, and that of fiscal transparency on the other, are complementary. Firstly, this paper assesses the role of global investigative journalism – i.e., Panama Papers, Luanda Leaks and Pandora Papers – and of civil society organisations with an investigative function – i.e., the Biens Mal Acquis cases – in exposing grand corruption and setting in motion legal, judicial and regulatory approaches to recover illicit proceeds. This includes action in both destination and transit countries, as well as on global enablers of corruption. Secondly, it examines how growing demands for accountability and transparency have motivated the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address corruption and governance more explicitly in its engagements with Angola and the Republic of the Congo – as source countries. Finally, it explores the potential for these different initiatives to further enhance accountability and integrity by better leveraging their complementarities.