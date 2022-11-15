Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Natural resources and development

If well managed, oil, gas, minerals and other natural resources can propel economic and social transformation. However, overdependence on natural resources, or dependence on too few of them, does expose countries to serious economic, social and environmental hazards. The OECD works with resource-rich countries, their partners and businesses to help them mitigate the risks and make the most of their resource endowments for sustainable development.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top