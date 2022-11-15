Natural resources and development

Shifting towards low-carbon economies is imperative on a global level, but countries will follow different trajectories depending on their natural endowments, industrial basis and development needs and priorities. The challenges are toughest and the solutions hardest to implement in emerging and developing countries, particularly those which rely on the revenues of fossil fuel extraction. The OECD fosters peer learning and knowledge sharing between OECD and non-OECD producing countries, in consultation with extractive industries,civil society organisations, and think tanks, to help them craft innovative and collaborative solutions for resource-based development.