OECD Policy Dialogue on Natural Resource-based Development

The platform assists fossil-based and mineral-rich developing and emerging economies harness their natural resources for sustainable development, and transition to a low-carbon future in a just and equitable way . Through our work OECD and non-OECD producing countries, in consultation with extractive industries, civil society and think tanks, craft innovative and collaborative solutions for resource-based development.

