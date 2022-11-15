Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Equitable Framework and Finance for Extractive-based Countries in Transition (EFFECT)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7871c0ad-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Tools
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Equitable Framework and Finance for Extractive-based Countries in Transition (EFFECT), OECD Development Policy Tools, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7871c0ad-en.
Go to top