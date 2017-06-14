Guidance to Assemble and Manage Multidisciplinary Teams for Extractive Contract Negotiations

The Guidance is intended to offer host governments the tools they need to assemble and manage a multidisciplinary team, and engage effectively in extractive contract negotiations. The Guidance aims to help governments to put in place recommended processes and identify the skills that governments may need to prepare for and conduct effective contract negotiations. This Guidance further suggests ways to ensure coordination within government and better integration between government officials and expert advisers. Annexed to this Guidance is a Terms of Reference Template that governments may use to recruit and to monitor external advisers engaged during extractive contract negotiations. The Template can also be utilised by support providers who recruit external advisers on behalf of governments for the same purpose. While recognising that human and institutional capacity building is a long-term endeavour, the Guidance suggests, wherever possible, practical ways to capture and retain the necessary soft and technical skills for successful negotiations.