This Policy Guidance is a product of the Development Assistance Committee’s multi-year programme of work on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in oil commodity trading. It proposes a set of relevant, feasible actions for providers of official development assistance (ODA) to respond to IFFs in oil commodity trading. The aim is to enhance the mobilisation of domestic resources for the benefit of populations living in oil-producing developing countries, and enable integrity in their energy transition, particularly in carbon trade.
Policy Guidance on Mitigating the Risks of Illicit Financial Flows in Oil Commodity Trading
Enabling Integrity in the Energy Transition
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Abstract
