Policy Guidance: Enabling Inclusive Governance

This Policy Guidance aims to support the effective and practical delivery of official development assistance (ODA) for inclusive governance, focusing on the central elements of a development project or programme – analytics and diagnostics, programme design and implementation, monitoring, evaluation and learning. Issued by the Governance Network of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC), this Guidance for governance practitioners recommends a series of policy and practical measures designed to reduce social, political and economic exclusion, and enable more inclusive development impacts. Building on a dedicated multi-year programme of work, expert insights and the contributions of a designated Advisory Group, it underscores the significance of inclusive governance as a central attribute of SDG16 and the basis for equitable and sustainable development.