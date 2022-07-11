This report examines official development assistance (ODA) allocations by regime context, the kind of support donors provide to different regime types and if and how donors respond to processes of democratisation and autocratisation. The analysis covers country allocable ODA provided by all official donors to 124 ODA recipients. The report aims to inform policy discussions on existing ODA allocations by regime type and their underlying rationale. This report also proposes a series of policy questions for further reflection.
Official Development Assistance by regime context (2010-19)
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Abstract
