This paper provides an overview of agro-food value chains in the EU Outermost Regions (EU ORs). It assesses emerging trends, discusses opportunities and challenges, reviews the policy frameworks and tools that can strengthen the beneficial participation of EU ORs in international agro-food value chains, and proposes priority actions. The paper is developed within the framework of the EU-OECD project on Global Outermost Regions.
Innovative agro-food industries in the EU Outermost Regions
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper31 October 2023
-
Policy paper30 October 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Policy paper13 October 2023
-
9 October 2023
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
-
7 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024