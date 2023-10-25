Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Innovative agro-food industries in the EU Outermost Regions

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0d615c8d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Innovative agro-food industries in the EU Outermost Regions”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d615c8d-en.
Go to top