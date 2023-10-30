Skip to main content
Internationalisation, specialisation and technological collaboration in the EU Outermost Regions

A patent data-based analysis
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7eac66d8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Internationalisation, specialisation and technological collaboration in the EU Outermost Regions: A patent data-based analysis”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7eac66d8-en.
