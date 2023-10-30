This paper explores the innovation dynamics of the EU Outermost Regions (EU ORs) through patenting behaviour. It emphasises the potential for international collaborations with a wide range of partners, and recommends to mobilise the resources and strategies provided by the EU to strengthen research and innovation in the private sector; enhance the impact of public research centres and universities; and foster intra-regional co-operation. It also calls for stronger ties with African countries, the Latin American and Caribbean region, as well as Small Island Developing States (SIDS), to foster innovation-based collaborations, particularly around sustainable agriculture, renewable energy and the ocean economy. The paper is developed within the framework of the EU-OECD project on Global Outermost Regions.
Internationalisation, specialisation and technological collaboration in the EU Outermost Regions
A patent data-based analysis
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper31 October 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
25 October 2023
-
Policy paper13 October 2023
-
9 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
-
-