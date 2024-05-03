These Development Co-operation Principles for Relevant and Effective Support to Media and the Information Environment are a product of the Development Assistance Committee’s Network on Governance. The Principles aim to respond to the need to ensure that the international response to the crisis in the media sector fits better in a rapidly changing information environment. The Principles were informed by an inclusive consultation process and strongly driven by members and partner organisations.
Development Co-operation Principles for Relevant and Effective Support to Media and the Information Environment
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Share
Abstract
