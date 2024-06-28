Effective institutions for development

Donors find themselves increasingly working in contexts where democracy and the social contract are weakened, or where autocratic governance, human rights violations or conflict make the dialogue with partner governments difficult or impossible.

The OECD facilitates peer learning among members of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) on how to sustain their support towards more open and inclusive societies in those contexts. The DAC’s Governance Network continuously adapts the Committee’s engagements to changing political conditions, promoting a coherent approach for inclusive, comprehensive, locally led responses.