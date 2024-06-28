Skip to main content
Effective institutions for development

Effective, inclusive and accountable institutions are pivotal for development, ensuring the delivery of quality public services, and upholding the social contract. They demand accountability, checks and balances, a democratic culture with a vibrant civil society, and free media. Vital for inclusivity, they work to prevent marginalisation based on gender, age, disability, or location. Combatting corruption and illicit flows is essential for institutional effectiveness. Official development assistance (ODA) can be instrumental in achieving effective institutions.

