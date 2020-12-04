Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How to Select Buyers of Oil, Gas and Minerals

Guidance for State-Owned Enterprises
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a522e6c0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Tools
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), How to Select Buyers of Oil, Gas and Minerals: Guidance for State-Owned Enterprises, OECD Development Policy Tools, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a522e6c0-en.
Go to top