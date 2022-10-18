Skip to main content
FDI Qualities Guide for Development Co-operation

Strengthening the Role of Development Co-operation for Sustainable Investment
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7f251bac-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Tools
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), FDI Qualities Guide for Development Co-operation: Strengthening the Role of Development Co-operation for Sustainable Investment, OECD Development Policy Tools, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7f251bac-en.
