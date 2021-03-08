Masculinities can either support or hinder women’s empowerment and greater gender equality. However, a lack of consistent and comparable data hinders efforts to understand and assess harmful, restrictive masculinities. This report identifies and describes ten norms of restrictive masculinities to be urgently addressed within the political, economic and private spheres. Alongside these norms the report highlights gender-equitable alternatives, which support women’s empowerment in practice. By mapping available and ideal indicators, the report provides a roadmap for efforts to measure changing norms of masculinities. In doing so, this report aims to support policies to transform masculinities by facilitating the creation of more and better data on masculine norms.
Man Enough? Measuring Masculine Norms to Promote Women’s Empowerment
Report
Social Institutions and Gender Index
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 March 2024
-
Report18 July 2023
-
7 March 2022
-
2 December 2021
-
30 March 2021
-
20 July 2020
-
15 May 2019
-
Report8 March 2019
Related publications
-
-
26 June 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Report18 July 2023
-
-
-
5 September 2022
-
Report20 July 2022