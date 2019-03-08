Over the past decade, the Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) has consistently shown that governments need to look at discriminatory laws, social norms and practices to achieve gender equality and promote women’s empowerment. This 2019 global report provides an overview of the main outcomes of the SIGI in relation to women and the family, their physical integrity, access to productive and financial resources and their civic rights. Building on these outcomes, this report provides a set of policy recommendations to enhance governments’ efforts to deliver their gender-equality commitments through a three-pronged approach: starting with legal reforms and transformative gender policies, enforcing laws through community mobilisation and empowerment, and learning about the efficiency of policy through monitoring.
SIGI 2019 Global Report
Transforming Challenges into Opportunities
Report
Social Institutions and Gender Index
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 March 2024
-
Report18 July 2023
-
7 March 2022
-
2 December 2021
-
30 March 2021
-
8 March 2021
-
20 July 2020
-
15 May 2019
Related publications
-
-
26 June 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Report18 July 2023
-
-
-
5 September 2022
-
Report20 July 2022