The SIGI Country Report for Tanzania provides a new evidence base to improve the rights and well-being of women and girls in Tanzania and promote gender equality through the elimination of discrimination in social institutions. It builds on the newly collected data – both quantitative and qualitative – on social norms and practices through a rigorous methodology and participatory approach involving a wide range of national and international stakeholders. The report analyses how discriminatory social norms and practices continue to constrain women’s empowerment and restrict their access to opportunities and rights, notably across three key dimensions: their economic situation, their place within the household and their physical integrity and agency over their own body. In the framework of Tanzania’s commitment towards realising Sustainable Development Goal 5 on the promotion of gender equality, the report provides policy recommendations that aim to address gender-based discriminations, transform social norms, promote women’s empowerment and build a truly inclusive society.