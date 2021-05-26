Skip to main content
Financing the extension of social insurance to informal economy workers

The role of remittances
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bbc70a07-en
Authors
Alexandre Kolev, Justina La
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kolev, A. and J. La (2021), “Financing the extension of social insurance to informal economy workers : The role of remittances”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 344, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bbc70a07-en.
