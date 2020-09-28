Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Using Google data to understand governments’ approval in Latin America

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/89ed5e8f-en
Authors
Nathalia Montoya, Sebastián Nieto-Parra, René Orozco, Juan Vázquez Zamora
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Montoya, N. et al. (2020), “Using Google data to understand governments’ approval in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 343, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/89ed5e8f-en.
Go to top